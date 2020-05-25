Habitat for Humanity’s Topsham ReStore is reopening to the public with new safety precautions in place.

ReStore shopping by appointment is available now To arrange a shopping appointment, email [email protected] or call (207) 504-9340.

On Tuesday, June 2, the ReStore will be opening up to the public allowing in five shoppers at a time from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Special hours are being made for high-risk customers to shop from 9-10 a.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Habitat encourages shoppers and donors to use their own protective face coverings when out in public settings where physical distancing measures are difficult to maintain. The ReStore is not currently selling upholstered furniture and other cloth items.

The ReStore has begun accepting donations at the back of the store by appointment. The ReStore truck has resumed scheduling the pick-up of donated items. This will be limited to donated items that have been placed outside of a home or business or from an open garage or barn. The ReStore is seeking new inventory and donations are needed.

The ReStore is located at 126 Main St. To reach the ReStore by phone please call 207-504-9340. All ReStore proceeds advance Habitat’s mission and support its ability to build one to two new homes and weatherize and repair 60 existing homes each year.

