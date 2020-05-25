I will vote for Sara Gideon for United States Senator from Maine on July 14 and here’s why:
I believe our country needs legislators who are clear thinkers and good communicators.
I believe our country needs legislators who are able to listen across the aisle and work toward common goals.
I believe our country needs fresh ideas and an empathetic spirit that extends beyond party politics and regional differences.
And, I believe the State of Maine needs a senator who is willing to speak to us about the ideas they have and the choices they make when they vote.
I admire Sen. Angus King’s availability, speaking to Maine citizens at town hall meetings and other public events. Sara Gideon has these qualities of mind and character. She has proven herself to be a dynamic and capable leader in the Maine Legislature. So I am voting to send her to the United States Senate and I hope you will as well.
Louise Sullivan
Cape Elizabeth
