Maine Voices Livestream with Timothy Simons

7 p.m. Thursday via Zoom. pressherald.com/mainevoiceslive

Readfield native, University of Maine alum and actor Tim Simons is best known for his role as Jonah Ryan in the hit HBO comedy series “Veep.” Simons will be interviewed by Portland Press Herald web editor Katherine Lee, and there will be an opportunity to ask questions after their conversation, which will likely include fun tidbits about “Veep,” along with chatter about the show Simons is currently developing for HBO.

‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens,’ ‘Trolls World Tour,’ and ‘Invisible Man’

Gates open at 7:30 p.m., films start after 8 p.m. Pride’s Corner Drive-In, 651 Bridgton Road, Westbrook, $15 per car, pre-purchase tickets. facebook.com/pridescornerdrivein

Yes, ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, you can safely go to the movies again! Pride’s Corner Drive-In is back in action and following CDC guidelines, so no worries on that front. Once parked, you’ll tune your car’s radio to 88.9 on the FM dial and can enjoy the film. The snack bar (cash only) will be open serving popcorn, drinks, candy, french fries, hot dogs and cheeseburgers. See “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” on Wednesday and Thursday night, “Trolls” on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and “Invisible Man” on June 3 and 4.

Virtual visit to Maine Maritime Museum

Anytime. mainemaritimemuseum.org

The Maine Maritime Museum in Bath hopes to open to the public sometime soon, but in the meantime, there’s plenty of exploring to be done at its website. A section called Quaran-Things: Armchair Travel allows you to take a closer look at several paintings from the museums vast collection that will take you visually around the globe as you dream of better days ahead. Other online highlights include a series of boatbuilding video lessons and virtual tours of other collections.

Visit Seashore Trolley Museum

195 Log Cabin Road, Kennebunkport. See website for complete schedule details. trolleymuseum.org.

The Seashore Trolley Museum is home to an incredible collection of historical public transit vehicles and artifacts and is the oldest museum of its kind. If you’re a Mainer or a visitor who has completed a 14-day self quarantine, you’re welcome to book a private Heritage Railroad Trolley ride for up to 10 people. You can also partake in a docent-guided or self-guided museum tour, and rest assured, the museum is on the right track with strictly following CDC protocols for cleaning and disinfecting.

