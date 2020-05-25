Streaming Outta Fenway: Dropkick Murphys

6 p.m. Friday. Dropkick Murphys. Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Twitch.

Boston’s beloved Celtic punk band Dropkick Murphys is literally stepping up to the plate on Friday night with a livestreaming performance from an empty Fenway Park. Not only that, they’ll be joined remotely by none other than Bruce Springsteen to play one tune by each of the acts. That covers all the bases of a show that’ll hit your live music dreams right out of the park.

Peter Mulvey

7 p.m. Sunday. facebook.com/olsportland

One Longfellow Square invites you to stream a performance from Milwaukee-based singer-songwriter Peter Mulvey. Mulvey’s been a mainstay in the folk music scene since the ’90s with a massive discography of more than 20 studio and live albums and EPs. Mulvey released “The Trouble with Poets” in March, so expect to hear tracks from that.

Bridget Kearney & Benjamin Lazar Davis

8 p.m. Tuesday, June 2. facebook.com/statetheatreportland/live

State Theatre and Port City Music Hall present a streaming show from Lake Street Dive’s Bridget Kearney and Benjamin Lazar Davis of Okkervil River and Cuddle Magic. The two musicians collaborated on “Still Flying,” released on May 15. The album was inspired by a musical exploration trip to West Africa that the pair took in 2018, during which they collaborated with celebrated Ghanaian musician Stevo Atambire.

