A girl, Beatrice Rattan Gottlieb, Born to Andrew Carroll and Gina Rattan Gottlieb on May 15, 2020 of Bailey Island, Maine.

A boy, Jackson Robert Michel, born to Andrew Mark and Elizabeth Ashley (Germann) Michel on May 15, 2020 of Topsham, Maine. Maternal grandparents, Albert and Marianne Germann of Hummelstown, PA. Paternal grandparents, Mark and Cheryl Michel of Haverhill, MA. Great grandparent, Eleanor Germann of Pompton, Plains, NJ.

A boy, Trayce Freeman Skillin born to Brandon Garrett Skillin and Kaytlin Marilean (Lefavor) Spraggins on May 18, 2020 of Orr’s Island, Maine. Maternal grandparents, Wendy Lefavor of Orr’s Island, Maine and Chuck Lefavor of Nashua, New Hampshire. Paternal grandparent, Debra Skillin of Topsham, Maine. Great grandparent, Marilean (Pam) Johnson of Bailey Island, Maine. Siblings, Payton Spraggins and Madison Skillin.

A girl, Isla Fern Vaillancourt born to Sean Mikel Vaillancourt and Erin Elizabeth Birmingham on May 18, 2020 of Phippsburg, Maine. Maternal grandparents, Thomas Birmingham recently passed and Angela Birmingham of Windsor, Maine. Paternal grandparents, Joseph and Marjorie Vaillancourt of West Bath, Maine. Great grandparent, Constance Piselli Augusta, Maine.

A boy, Caleb Joseph Emmons was born to Justin Joseph and Samantha Lynn Emmons (Owen) of Topsham, Maine. Maternal Grandparents, Dorothy and Michael Owen of Topsham, Maine. Paternal Grandparents, Sherry Emmons of Bowdoin, Maine, and Steve Emmons of Topsham, Maine. Sibling, Mackenzie Emmons.

A boy, Nolan Joseph Walker born to Elizabeth (Halliday) and Jeffrey Walker on May 23, 2020 of Brunswick, Maine. Maternal Grandparents Robert & Kathleen Halliday of Brunswick, Maine. Paternal Grandparents William & Martha Walker of Concord , MA. Sibling, Daniel Halliday Walker

