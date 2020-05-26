Arrests
No arrests or criminal summonses were reported from May 12-17.
Fire calls
5/13 at 2:31 p.m. Motor vehicle fire on Interstate 95.
5/17 at 2:02 p.m. Grass fire on Wilson Road.
5/18 at 11:06 a.m. Cooking fire on Osprey Reach.
EMS
Cumberland emergency medical services responded to nine calls from May 13-20.
