Arrests

No arrests or criminal summonses were reported from May 12-17.

Fire calls

5/13 at 2:31 p.m. Motor vehicle fire on Interstate 95.

5/17 at 2:02 p.m. Grass fire on Wilson Road.

5/18 at 11:06 a.m. Cooking fire on Osprey Reach.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to nine calls from May 13-20.

