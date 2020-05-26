Arrests

5/16 at 11:11 p.m. Idrees Shaswar, 25, of Veranda Street, Portland, was arrested on Blackstrap Road by Officer Colin Gordan on charges of operating under the influence (drugs or combination) and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug or drugs.

5/19 at 9:58 p.m. Alexander Lee Buchanan, 26, of Harris Road, Cumberland, was arrested on Longwoods Road by Officers Amanda Hogg and Colin Gordan on charges of criminal trespass and stalking.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from May 15-22.

Fire calls

5/16 at 7:25 p.m. Dispatched and canceled en route.

5/18 at 11:06 a.m. Assist Cumberland.

5/18 at 5:42 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Collegiate Lane.

5/20 at 12:17 p.m. Assist Portland.

5/20 at 6:24 p.m. Dispatched and canceled en route.

5/22 at 8:05 a.m. Gasoline spill on Deer Run Road.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 34 calls from May 15-22.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: