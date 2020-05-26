Arrests/Summonses
No arrests or criminal summonses were reported from May 15-25.
Fire calls
5/17 at 2:05 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Bow Street.
EMS
Freeport emergency medical services responded to 38 calls from May 15-25.
