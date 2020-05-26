Kennebunk’s May Day Parade and festival and its Memorial Day parade and ceremonies, so enjoyed by local families and young and old alike, have been missed this year. We have lost the opportunity to publicly express our thanks to veterans and family members who have sacrificed, as well as these opportunities to celebrate our community. But as we enjoy the spring sunshine and anticipate the phased reopening of the economy with specific restrictions, we can take the time to appreciate our town.

Kennebunk residents, from my observation, have been careful and cooperative, perhaps recognizing the unforgiving nature of this disease and the tragedy of sickness and death to so many who live so close by.

If the message of caution is being received, then what can we do, proactively, to make sure that what we love about Kennebunk is not lost?

The worry is easy to document.

State government’s financial situation will be very difficult, a fact that makes Gov. Mills public-health driven policies all the more difficult, and heroic, for her to make. Local governments, too, are challenged regarding revenue collection.

Business owners are frightened that summer income, the sustaining lifeblood for many, will be lost. Employees are worried about loss of income and paying their own bills, but also worry about returning to work, the resultant exposure, and that effect on their family’s health.

There are small but impactful actions we can take to help our community.

One way to help town government is to pay your vehicle registration and excise taxes. The pandemic closings caused a permitted delay of payment, but towns are anxious to have that income. Registration and special plate fees go to the state, but the excise tax goes to the municipality.

Kennebunk residents can easily do it online. Gather your yellow vehicle registration, your insurance card, your updated mileage, and a credit card, and go to www.maine.gov//cgi-bin/online/bmv/rapid-renewal.

If you have specific questions call 624-9000 ext. 52149.

Another way to help is to buy local. Businesses in Kennebunk pay property taxes to Kennebunk. If you choose to buy groceries, get take-out, have the car inspected and repairs done, a pet groomed, plants purchased, or hardware items replaced, using a business within town limits is actually money back in your pocket as we all are contributing into the same municipal till to meet Kennebunk’s needs.

If you think of our quality of life while living in Kennebunk, or the act of walking our streets and neighborhoods, think of the business institutions that you are pleased to have here, and patronize them in this time of need. Too many times in my life have I learned of a business that failed and regretted not having frequented that place more often.

Sometimes more important to us than the product or service is our relationship with the manager and staff. We value that interaction. This is our opportunity to be pro-active in support.

The Kennebunk Reengagement Committee to which I was invited has had many subcommittee meetings, and in conversation I made a couple suggestions. In the process I learned that it is not necessary to reinvent the wheel because good vehicles already exist.

We spoke of how a specific business might reach out to various groups within the town. Thinking that certain groups may be reluctant to use their email list for the benefit of a specific commercial business, I suggested creation of a municipally-sponsored site, perhaps better received and shared by those with private email lists, which is able to be used by all town businesses that may want to promote a special for a certain time. It was good to learn that the Chamber of Kennebunk, Kennebunkport and Arundel already has an Operation Takeout website at https://www.gokennebunks.com/pages/living/operation-takeout.

At another Zoom meeting we discussed outreach to Kennebunk seniors and folks who are at risk during the pandemic. I suggested it might be made more relevant and local to the town’s citizens by a Kennebunk Cares initiative, and again I learned of outstanding resources currently available.

The Kennebunk Police Department has a successful vehicle for intergenerational communication. It is of mutual benefit, of course, but is instrumental in keeping elder citizens engaged. You may learn more at 207-985-2103 extension 1365.

The Senior Center has its TLC program. Tender Loving Calls requires both volunteers and those who consent to welcoming these communications, and if you are either one you may contact this successful program at 207-967-8514, and also at [email protected]

We are fortunate to have other volunteer groups such as No Place Like Home, and the big safety nets provided by Community Outreach Services (COS) and the social services department of the town of Kennebunk, in addition to county-based resources.

If you are from another town, of course Kennebunk businesses welcome your support, but you can also do the same for your own community. If you need assistance, contact your legislator, and be sure to leave a name and town of residence. Even if you want merely to share a comment, or have a resource to which you want me to refer constituents, I’m available at [email protected] Meanwhile, enjoy this special place we live in.

Chris Babbidge is state representative for House District 8, Kennebunk.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »