If there is one thing our recent history has taught us it how much we need competence in our leaders.
On July 15, Maine House District 38 (the West End etc.) will have the opportunity to elect a woman who is competence personified, Barb Wood.
As someone who worked with Barb at LL Beans for many years, as she went from picker to manager of the Returns Division, I urge you to vote for Barb. Few people are as competent or as highly regarded.
Barb knows how to get things done, elect her and be confident that your voice will be heard in Augusta!
Wendy Graham
Portland
