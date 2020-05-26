Authorities continue to investigate separate hit-and-run accidents that injured two children on bicycles, but as of Tuesday night there had been no arrests.

Sanford police released a photograph of the car they allege struck and injured a 12-year-old boy who was riding his bicycle Saturday near the intersection of Pioneer Avenue and Mousam Street. The boy suffered serious injuries and the driver fled. The boy has since been treated and released from the hospital.

Detective Sgt. Matthew Jones said police have identified the hit-and-run vehicle, a silver 2002-2004 Toyota Avalon. The vehicle, which was found parked in a Walmart lot in Biddeford has been impounded for forensic examination. Two individuals have been questioned, but no one has been arrested.

Maine State Police have received several tips that have generated leads about a hit-and-run in Durham last week, but no one has been arrested, Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said Tuesday evening.

Two teenage girls were riding bikes on Shiloh Road on Thursday evening when a Jeep sport utility vehicle with white lettering on the back appeared to lose control as it approached them. The Jeep struck one of the girls, and she fell off her bike and injured her ankle. The driver of the Jeep – a woman – slowed down, backed up, and appeared to check on the girl’s condition before driving away. The girl’s bicycle was flattened.

