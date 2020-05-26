Maine State Police are warning people to stay away from Shain Johnson, a wanted felon who allegedly stole a vehicle in Wells this week and is being sought on seven arrest warrants.

Johnson has been known to visit homes on Lisbon Street in Lewiston and Jackson Street in Sanford, according to a news release issued Tuesday evening by Maine State Police.

Johnson is currently wanted on warrants alleging multiple thefts, multiple burglaries, illegal possession of a firearm, and violating conditions of release. He is also a suspect in numerous burglaries over the last few months.

Wells police said Johnson stole a red Toyota Celica with after market rims and a Maine registration of 7066XF on Monday.

Johnson is known to carry firearms and should not be approached. Anyone who sees Johnson should immediately contact Maine State Police or their local police department. Both sides of Johnson’s neck and his chest are covered with tattoos.

