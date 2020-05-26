PORTLAND — The Portland Democratic City Committee has organized a series of virtual town halls with the Democratic candidates running in contested primary races for state legislative seats in Portland this July.

On May 27 at 6 p.m., Bob Mentzinger, who is challenging incumbent Rep. Ed Crockett for the House District 43 nomination, will field questions. The district includes North Deering and part of Falmouth. Crockett is unable to attend.

On June 2, at 6 p.m., candidates Laurie Davis, Ben Grant and Sam Zager will debate issues. All three are running in the July 14 primary to represent House District 41, which includes Deering Center, Deering Highlands, Woodfords Corner and Oakdale neighborhoods.

The debate between House District 38 candidates Michael Flaherty, Charles Skold and Barb Wood will take place June 10 at 6 p.m. That district includes the West End and St. John/Valley neighborhoods.

The forums kicked off May 21 with a debate between Jim Cloutier and Grayson Lookner, who are looking for the Democratic nomination to run for House District 37, which includes the Libbytown, Nasons Corner, Rosemont and Stroudwater neighborhoods.

The public can livestream these forums at facebook.com/portlanddems or on Channel 1303.

