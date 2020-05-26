Visit the City of Portland website at portlandmaine.gov for remote meeting information and cancellations. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.
Wed. 5/27 5:30 p.m. Economic Development Committee Zoom
Wed. 5/27 6:15 p.m. Peaks Island Council Zoom
Thur. 5/28 4 p.m. Board of Harbor Commissioners
Thur. 5/28 4 p.m. Metro Board of Directors
Thur. 5/28 5 p.m. Community Development Block Grant Task Force
Thur. 5/28 6:30 p.m. Zoning Board of Appeals Public Hearing Zoom
Mon. 6/1 5:30 p.m. City Council Zoom
Tues. 6/2 5:30 p.m. Economic Development Committee
Wed. 6/3 3:30 p.m. Creative Portland
Wed. 6/3 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Board
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
The Forecaster
Detour needed for Deering’s Corner roundabout utility work
-
Forecaster Opinion
The Universal Notebook: Conspiracies ‘R’ US
-
Community News
Briefs
-
Community News
Births
-
Times Record Opinion
Douglas Rooks:State House can’t be shut much longer