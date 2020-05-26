Visit the City of Portland website at portlandmaine.gov for remote meeting information and cancellations. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.

Wed.  5/27  5:30 p.m.  Economic Development Committee  Zoom

Wed.  5/27  6:15 p.m.  Peaks Island Council  Zoom

Thur.  5/28  4 p.m.  Board of Harbor Commissioners

Thur.  5/28  4 p.m.  Metro Board of Directors

Thur.  5/28  5 p.m.  Community Development Block Grant Task Force

Thur.  5/28  6:30 p.m.  Zoning Board of Appeals Public Hearing  Zoom

Mon.  6/1  5:30 p.m.  City Council  Zoom

Tues.  6/2  5:30 p.m.  Economic Development Committee

Wed.  6/3  3:30 p.m.  Creative Portland

Wed.  6/3  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation Board

portland maine
