Arrests

5/19 at 12:03 a.m. James Prescott, 27, of Brunswick, on Deering Street on charges of operating under the influence and violation of conditional release.

5/19 at 8:32 a.m. Icesis Marie Stanwood-Carpenter, 23, address unlisted, on Smith Street on charges of theft of services and violation of conditional release.

5/19 at 1:43 p.m. Trevor Pratt, 41, address unlisted, on Oxford Street on charges of criminal trespass and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

5/19 at 4:01 p.m. Alexander Miller, 33, of Woolwich, on Congress Street on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

5/19 at 4:45 p.m. John M. Griffin, 43, of Portland, on Auburn Street on charges of operating after suspension and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

5/19 at 6:55 p.m. Tanner Amergian, 43, of Portland, on Summit Street on a charge of unlawful trafficking in drugs.

5/20 at 4:21 a.m. Justine H. Lovig, 53, of Portland, on Douglass Street on charges of criminal mischief and probation violation.

5/20 at 10:16 a.m. Rodney A. Dixon, 51, address unlisted, on Congress Street on a charge of public drinking and two counts of violation of conditional release.

5/20 at 6:02 p.m. Jessica N. Dudley, 35, of Scarborough, on Forest Avenue on two outstanding warrants.

5/20 at 7:26 p.m. Siyad N. Abdi, 39, of Standish, on Park Avenue on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

5/20 at 8:09 p.m. Klanel Louis, 40, of Portland, on Briarwood Lane on an outstanding warrant.

5/21 at 7:15 a.m. John Joseph Wedge, 29, of Biddeford, on Middle Street on two counts of robbery.

5/21 at 3:15 p.m. Philip J. Bartley, 43, of Portland, on Congress Street on charges of criminal trespass and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

5/21 at 4:40 p.m. Jennifer Cayting, 29, of Portland, at Canal Plaza on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

5/21 at 6:24 p.m. Dennis Phillipo, 43, of Portland, on Franklin Street on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and unlawful trafficking in drugs.

5/21 at 9:40 p.m. Philip J. Bartley, 43, of Portland, on Washington Avenue on charges of criminal trespass and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

5/21 at 11:37 p.m. Rodney Parker, 33, of Portland, on Oxford Street on a charge of assault.

5/22 at 12:54 a.m. William A. Sidney, 51, of Scarborough, on Douglass Street on a charge of disorderly conduct.

5/22 at 2:15 p.m. Juan Miranda, 45, address unlisted, on Marginal Way on charges of assault, criminal trespass, obstructing public ways, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and three counts of violation of conditional release.

5/22 at 3:02 p.m. David McNeil, 39, of Cumberland, on Rainbow Mall Road on charges of operating after suspension and operating under the influence.

5/22 at 7:16 p.m. Kawon S. Walker, 22, of Bronx, New York, on State Street on a charge of refusing to submit to arrest or detention, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and unlawful trafficking in drugs.

5/23 at 9:54 a.m. Jeremy Putnam, 39, of Portland, on Portland Street on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violation of conditional release.

5/23 at 8:57 p.m. Issa Vandyk, 44, of Newburyport, Massachusetts, on Fore River Parkway on a charge of operating under the influence.

5/23 at 9:56 p.m. Thomas R. Matheney, 34, of Portland, on Forest Avenue on a charge of receiving stolen property.

5/23 at 10:21 p.m. Louis Dellagatta, 41, of Portland, on Gilman Street on charges of assault and obstructing report of a crime or injury.

5/24 at 2:39 a.m. Joey Dumas, 41, of Portland, on Portland Street on two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: