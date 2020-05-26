Arrests

No arrests were reported from May 18-24.

Summonses

5/24 at 10:51 p.m. A 16-year-old was issued a summons Ledgewood Drive by Officer David Mulry on a charge of illegal possession of liquor by a minor.

Fire calls

5/18 at 12:05 p.m. Odor investigation on Baywood Lane.

5/18 at 1:51 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Rogers and Melissa roads.

5/18 at 8:04 p.m. Unattended/unpermitted burn on Sisquisic Trail.

5/19 at 7:35 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Forest Falls Drive.

5/19 at 5:36 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Princes Point Road.

5/22 at 12:21 p.m. Lines down on U.S. Route 1.

5/22 at 8:57 p.m. Odor investigation on Whites Cove Road.

5/23 at 9:05 p.m. Unattended/unpermitted burn on Talbot Road.

5/24 at 4:43 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Portland Street.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 20 calls from May 18-24.

