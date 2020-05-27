Arrests

5/23 at 1:40 a.m. David Cunningham, 39, of Crawford Drive, was arrested by Sgt. Michelle Small on Richardson Street on a charge of violation of condition of release.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from May 19-25.

Fire calls

5/18 at 5:09 p.m. Fuel spill on Lincoln Street.

5/19 at 8:09 p.m. Missing person at High and Weeks streets.

5/19 at 11:25 p.m. Unpermitted burn on Windjammer Way.

5/21 at 8:39 a.m. Gas leak on Water Street.

5/21 at 9:54 a.m. Rescue assist on Bluff Road.

5/21 at 12:50 p.m. Mulch fire on Chandler Road.

5/22 at 3:35 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Leeman Highway and Middle Street.

5/22 at 3:38 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Leeman Highway and Granite Street.

5/23 at 9:03 a.m. Mulch fire on Chandler Drive.

5/23 at 3:20 p.m. Mulch fire on Congress Avenue.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 32 calls between May 18-24.

