Arrests/Summonses
No arrests or criminal summonses were reported from May 19-25.
Fire calls
Cape Elizabeth firefighters responded to four fire calls from May 19-25.
EMS
Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 21 calls from May 19-25.
