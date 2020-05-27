WASHINGTON – House lawmakers prepared to cast the first-ever remote congressional floor votes Wednesday, albeit under a legal cloud after Republican leaders filed a federal lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the arrangement.

The new system of remote voting by proxy was pushed forward by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and fellow Democratic leaders this month as a temporary measure, they said, that would allow lawmakers’ full participation during a deadly global pandemic that has made travel and in-person meetings hazardous.

Several Democrats have fretted about the House’s effectiveness as the coronavirus outbreak has sidelined lawmakers while other organs of the federal government have adapted to the new reality and the smaller-member Senate has returned to Washington to vote on nominations and legislation.

Under rules adopted earlier this month, House members may each designate a colleague to cast floor votes on their behalf during the pandemic while they remain away from the Capitol.

But Republican leaders criticized the change as a breach of 231 years of House custom and, with their lawsuit filed Tuesday, are challenging whether the proxy voting provision is constitutional. The Article I clause mandating a majority quorum for the House to do business, they said, implies that such a majority must be present in Washington.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., called the proxy voting system unconstitutional and a “dereliction of duty” by Democrats, while noting that Congress continued to assemble during previous public health crises such as a devastating Yellow Fever outbreak in 1793 and the 1918 flu pandemic of 1918, as well as the Civil War and the 9/11 attacks.

“The Founders believed we should assemble, and we should work just as we’ve done [through] every challenge this country has had,” he said. “It is essential that Congress continues to meet, and that’s why we’ll move forward with the lawsuit.”

Pressed on the significance as Democrats pressed ahead with the vote, McCarthy likened it to playing a baseball game under protest.

The lawsuit names Pelosi, D-Calif., House Clerk Cheryl Johnson and House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving as defendants. Leading the Republican legal team is Charles Cooper, among the most prominent GOP appellate attorneys in Washington.

Pelosi dismissed the lawsuit as a “sad stunt” meant to “delay and obstruct urgently-needed action to meet the needs of American workers and families during the coronavirus crisis.”

“The House’s position that remote voting by proxy during a pandemic is fully consistent with the Constitution is supported by expert legal analyses,” she said in a Tuesday statement, calling on Republicans to “stop their dangerous obstruction.”

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., dismissed the Republican objections in a teleconference with reporters Tuesday, noting that both chambers – particularly the Senate – have long conducted business and passed bills with as few as two members present in the chamber or even in the vicinity of the Capitol.

The Senate routinely clears bills by unanimous consent, often with one member presiding; the other on the floor to pass the legislation. The House has long used similar procedures to clear noncontroversial bills.

“So, it’s ludicrous, in my opinion, to assert that Member A has to be in a specific physical place to cast their vote on behalf of the American people or at least the 750,000 that they represent,” he said.

Among the first measures that could be passed using the proxy voting rules Wednesday is a reauthorization of some federal spy authorities under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. Some Republicans, including House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., and Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., warned that those authorities could ultimately be subject to a legal challenge if passed into law using proxy votes.

“The constitutionality of this program would be questioned,” Scalise said Wednesday.

As of midday Wednesday, 71 House members – all Democrats, more than a quarter of the House majority – had filed letters with the House clerk announcing their intention to vote by proxy.

About half of the lawmakers represent districts in West Coast states, including 26 from California. Among the rest are some of the House’s oldest members and some – such as Reps. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla., John Lewis, D-Ga., and Donald MacEachin, D-Va. – who are battling serious health problems.

Despite the lawsuit, at least one Republican plans to take advantage of the new system: Rep. Francis Rooney, R-Fla., will vote by proxy on Wednesday, spokesman Chris Berardi said.

Rooney, who last cast a House vote on Feb. 13, lent support to the rules change in tweets last week, writing that the country was “still in the midst of a serious, global pandemic” and Congress “should utilize all options for conducting business.”

The low-tech remote voting system was approved earlier this month on a party-line vote following recommendations from House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern, D-Mass., who cast the proxy voting system as the most workable remote-voting option that could be quickly rolled out.

Also included in the package of rules changes approved May 15 were provisions allowing for remote committee work, including hearings and meetings to amend and report legislation to the floor.

The private sector, schools, localities and other parts of the federal government have changed to conduct their core functions, with the Supreme Court hearing oral arguments by teleconference for the first time in its history.

McGovern on Tuesday said Republicans were simply “challenging an outcome they don’t like” with their lawsuit.

Multiple legal scholars told the Rules Committee last month that the proxy voting system passed constitutional muster, noting that courts have long been reticent to challenge the legislative branch’s ability to set its own rules and procedures.

Those precedents are rooted in a pair of 1892 Supreme Court decisions, in Field v. Clark and U.S. v. Ballin, in which the court declined to overturn federal laws that were passed under new methods of determining a House quorum.

Writing for the court in the latter case, Justice David Josiah Brewer noted that Article I of the Constitution notes that “each house may determine the rules of its proceedings” and said the courts had no role to intervene so long as congressional rules do not “ignore constitutional restraints or violate fundamental rights.”

“But within these limitations, all matters of method are open to the determination of the house,” Brewer wrote, “and it is no impeachment of the rule to say that some other way would be better, more accurate, or even more just.”

Brewer went on to specifically address methods of determining a quorum, and concluded the courts had no basis to intervene: “The Constitution has prescribed no method of making this determination, and it is therefore within the competency of the house to prescribe any method which shall be reasonably certain to ascertain the fact.”

The Republican lawsuit, however, argues that the new proxy voting system exceeds the bounds of that ruling by violating a requirement of physical presence that the plaintiffs assert is to be found in other parts of the Constitution.

Several clauses in Article I refer to Congress having to “assemble” and requiring the “attendance” of members to complete a quorum. The lawsuit points to a different line in Brewer’s opinion in Ballin, where he notes that in determining a quorum, “All that the Constitution requires is the presence of a majority, and when that majority are present, the power of the house arises.”

