How Maine will use $1.25 billion in federal aid will be among the topics of discussion Friday when the Legislature’s budget-writing committee gets its first update on how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting the state’s economy and tax collections.

The meeting will be the first for the Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee since the Legislature adjourned abruptly in early March, as the first cases of COVID-19 began to appear in Maine.

It will also be the first formal opportunity for lawmakers to ask questions and seek information from the state’s top financial official, Kristen Figueroa, commissioner of the Department of Administration and Financial Services. Committee members will also start to discuss how to keep the state’s 2-year, $8-billion budget in balance, as required by the state constitution.

Gov. Janet Mills has balked at spending any of the $1.25 billion in federal CARES Act funding, saying she wants more detailed guidance from Congress or the Trump Administration on authorized uses of the money.

The governor has promised to work with the budget-writing committee in the coming weeks to “figure out just what we can and should do with those funds.” She also said she believed Congress would be taking additional action in the next two weeks either to send additional funding to states or to create more flexibility in how CARES Act funding can be used.

The federal law limits the use of the funding specifically for COVID-19 related expenses, but it does not allow states to use the aid to back-fill revenue losses caused by the pandemic’s impact on the economy.

Mills said she’s hesitant to use the funds in any way that may require the state to pay them back.

But a coalition of mayors from Maine’s largest cities have been urging Mills to develop a plan for the funds including sharing some of the revenue with cities and towns, which are also facing budget shortfalls from pandemic-related spending and lost revenues.

Related Maine mayors push Mills to share federal dollars with cities

In April state tax collections were nearly half of what was previously projected, much of that due to a delayed income tax filing deadline of July 15.

Lawmakers seem to agree the state has enough revenue in its “rainy day” or budget stabilization fund to keep the state’s budget in balance for the state’s current fiscal year, ending June 30. But it’s also clear that declining sales and income tax revenues will leave them facing what could be an historic revenue shortfall in 2021.

Other states, including New Hampshire, have started to allocate some of the federal aid they received to county and municipal governments.

Sen. Cathy Breen, D-Falmouth, the Senate chairwoman of the committee, said part of the conversation Friday will be about how the the process might work in Maine, what additional federal aid may be on the way for states and how other federal funds sent to the state will be used.

But without a bill before the committee and with the Legislature adjourned, lawmakers will mostly be gathering information as they prepare to balance the budget.

“Right now it’s like money in a bank account and we don’t even have a vehicle to begin to enumerate and negotiate on,” Breen said.

The Legislature’s Democratic majority has touted additional allocations made to the budget stabilization fund during the budget process in 2019. In all, Mills and lawmakers have about $192 million in surplus or stabilization funds they can draw on to help with balancing the budget, Breen said.

“While none of us saw this crisis coming, Maine is in a stronger position to weather the storm,” Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash said in a written statement.

Financial forecasts show state governments across the country, including New England, facing enormous budget gaps in 2021, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures and the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston’s Public Policy Center. Moody’s Analytics, a financial research firm, suggests the shortfall for Maine could be as large as $1 billion in 2021.

“As we look forward, we know the anticipated economic downturn will create incredible hardships across the state,” House Speaker Sara Gideon, D-Freeport said in a written statement, urging lawmakers to work collaboratively.

State House Republicans said Wednesday that Democrats now need to be prepared to trim state spending.

“Over and over, Republicans asked what would happen if the economy slowed down, or if there was an emergency?” John Bott, a spokesman for the House Republican minority caucus said in an email message. “Now the only responsible question for Democrats is what areas are you proposing to cut when the Legislature goes back into session?”

Related Headlines State tax revenues drop as COVID-19 tightens grip on Maine economy

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: