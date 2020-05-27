Bath
Most meetings are canceled; cityofbath.com will post information for Zoom meetings.
Wed. 6/3 6 p.m. City Council Public Hearings
Brunswick
Meetings will continue unless otherwise noted on the town calendar at brunswickme.org. Check brunswickme.org/313/Brunswick-Cable-TV3 for which meetings will be televised or streamed online and check the town calendar for meetings that will include virtual access.
Mon. 6/1 6:30 p.m. Town Council
Tues. 6/2 7:15 p.m. Village Review Board
Wed. 6/3 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee
Wed. 6/3 7 p.m. Marine Resource Committee
Harpswell
Check harpswell.maine.gov for meeting updates and remote access information. Most meetings can be accessed remotely via Zoom. Videos of past municipal meetings can viewed at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.
The Harpswell June meeting calendar was not available before The Forecaster Coastal Journal’s deadline.
Topsham
All meetings are canceled until further notice unless other noted at topshammaine.com. Videos of past municipal meetings can be viewed at vimeo.com/topshammaine.
