WELD — A Weld man died Wednesday afternoon after crashing his motorcycle on Mill Street.

Thomas Owens, 56, lost control of his Harley-Davidson about 11:30 a.m. while going north through a curve on Mill Street, according to Maine State Police. He died at the scene, police said.

Owens was not wearing a helmet, according to police.

Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies, Maine Forest Service and Weld Fire Department responded to the crash, but Maine State Police were investigating the crash later Wednesday.

Police shut down Mill Street, which is also Route 142, for about an hour as the victim was treated and an investigation got underway.

