WELD — A Weld man died Wednesday afternoon after crashing his motorcycle on Mill Street.
Thomas Owens, 56, lost control of his Harley-Davidson about 11:30 a.m. while going north through a curve on Mill Street, according to Maine State Police. He died at the scene, police said.
Owens was not wearing a helmet, according to police.
Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies, Maine Forest Service and Weld Fire Department responded to the crash, but Maine State Police were investigating the crash later Wednesday.
Police shut down Mill Street, which is also Route 142, for about an hour as the victim was treated and an investigation got underway.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
U.S. charges North Koreans in $2.5B sanctions-busting scheme
-
Sports
Maine relaxes restrictions for golf courses during the pandemic
-
Times Record
Public hearing on Brunswick budgets Monday
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Nursing student survives emotional toll of COVID-19
-
Times Record
Graffiti found on Giant’s Stairs in Harpswell