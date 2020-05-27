Summit Natural Gas donates to Falmouth Food Pantry to fund resurgence

Summit Natural Gas of Maine has donated $5,000 to Falmouth Food Pantry as part of the company’s COVID-19 relief efforts.

The company has committed $20,000 to COVID-19 relief efforts in Maine and is also contributing to food banks in Augusta and Waterville, along with Southern Maine Area on Aging and the Kennebec Valley Community Action Program.

“The Falmouth Food Pantry is very grateful for Summit’s support,” said Nancy Lightbody, the manager of the Falmouth Food Pantry. “We are seeing a 40% increase of more families to serve versus this same time period one year ago.

“When the pandemic initially occurred, we worried about potential health concerns of volunteers and clients, thus had to adjust operations, with focus on home deliveries and a central distribution location at the schools,” which is very costly.

“Summit is proud to present this grant to Falmouth Food Pantry,” said Kurt Adams, CEO of Summit Utilities. “The Falmouth Food Pantry plays a critical role in the Cumberland, Yarmouth, Portland and Westbrook area.”

Recognition

Sue Campbell, deputy director of the statewide LGBTQ+ youth organization OUT Maine, has been given the 2020 Human and Civil Rights Award by the Maine Education Association. The award recognizes outstanding dedication in promoting human and civil rights for Maine students and residents, including promoting diversity, working to eliminate discriminatory or abuse toward groups and individuals, and helping schools develop programs that encourage tolerance. For the past five years, Campbell has been traveling the state of Maine from York to Aroostook counties to provide training sessions for educators, medical providers and others who work with LGBTQ+ youth.

The website owned by the Verrill Dana law firm, verrill-law.com, was named Best in Category for Legal at the annual Horizon Interactive Awards. Only one Best of Category winner was selected in each category, ranking the Verrill website in the top 6% of all entries.

Hires, promotions, appointments

Lauren Epstein has been promoted to senior vice president, director of client services at Camden National Bank. Based in Portland, Epstein joined Camden National Wealth Management in 2013. Previously, she was a practicing estate planning and elder law attorney. Epstein is a member of the Maine Estate Planning Council, serves on the Board of Directors for the Portland Public Library and is a corporator for Northern Light Health.

The nonprofit affordable housing developer Avesta Housing announced the following people have been appointment as officers on its board of directors: Tony Cipollone, chairman; John T. Gorman Foundation president and CEO; Jonathan Culley, vice chairman, Redfern Properties; Janice deLima, treasurer, Norway Savings Bank vice president, community reinvestment officer; and Kimberly Twitchell, secretary, Maine regional president of NBT Bank. New additions to the board include Peter Pitegoff, professor of law, University of Maine School of Law; Arthur Sabiti, executive director, Intercultural Community Center; and Amy Smith, founder and president, Healthy Homeworks.

Scott Graff, CPA, has been hired as the Diocese of Portland’s associate financial officer, effective June 1. David Twomey, the current CFO, will retire in October after 25 years in the position.

Granted

Maine Community Foundation has awarded grants totaling $18,100 from its Hospice Fund, including to Dempsey Centers for Quality Cancer Care, to produce 12 legacy documentaries at the Dempsey Center in South Portland to help cancer patients at end of life.

