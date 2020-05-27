A popular Portland restaurant will remain closed for two weeks because one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Salvage BBQ and Smokehouse, at 919 Congress St. near Maine Medical Center, disclosed on its Facebook page Tuesday evening that one of its workers had fallen ill.

“It is our duty to inform you that one of our team members has tested positive for COVID-19,” Salvage BBQ wrote in the post.

As a result, Salvage BBQ announced it will remain closed for at least 14 days. All the restaurant’s staff will be tested for COVID-19 and the building space will be thoroughly disinfected.

“It is because of this person’s attentiveness and concern for the community that we were able to act quickly and make the necessary informed decisions,” Salvage BBQ said.

Like other restaurants in Cumberland County, Salvage BBQ has been limited to offering curbside takeout and delivery. Effective June 1, state guidelines will allow restaurants in Cumberland County to provide outside dining.

But Salvage said it won’t reopen before June 9, and that decision will be made in consultation with the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

