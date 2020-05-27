SEBAGO — The Sebago School District Board of Directors is expected to pass a $3.74 million budget at the June 23 meeting. The budget is a 2.3% increase from last year’s $3.65 million budget, which will result in a 4% increase in the town’s contribution for a total of $3.3 million.

The town has not yet published information on the proposed tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year.

According to Superintendent Marc Gendron, the school board decided not to implement any changes to the March draft of the budget in light of COVID-19.

“We recalculated considering coronavirus implications and decided to go with the same budget we had before,” Gendron said on Tuesday.

Gendron said that since the district doesn’t know what school will look like in the fall – whether it be in the classroom or remote – the school board can only consider the possibilities, such as required masks, extra cleaning and additional busing. He added that he can’t be sure of their project revenues until they know how the coronavirus will impact their state funding.

“I don’t know what the future holds but … we’re going to work hard to maintain our strong reserve as best as we can to deal with any unforeseen circumstances.”

