Arrests
No arrests were reported from May 19-25.
Summonses
5/20 at 1:20 p.m. Corwin Williams, 19, of Lewiston Road, was issued a summons by Officer Lucas Shirland on Mallett Drive on a charge of operating without a license.
5/22 at 2:59 p.m. Troy Bois, 38, of Marston Road, Richmond, was issued a summons by Officer Mathew Bowers on Hamilton Court on charges of assault and violation of condition of release.
Fire calls
5/18 at 10:21 a.m. Fire alarm on Flycatcher Drive.
5/18 at 1:04 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Lewiston Road.
5/18 at 4:37 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Main Street.
5/20 at 2:20 a.m. Fire call on Spruce Lane.
5/20 at 7:48 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Lewiston Road.
5/20 at 12:40 p.m. Fire alarm on Governors Way.
5/23 at 7:47 a.m. Fire alarm on Governors Way.
5/23 at 8:54 a.m. Medical call on Lewiston Road.
5/23 at 12:26 p.m. Fire alarm on Governors Way.
5/23 at 12:49 p.m. Outdoor fire on Lewiston Road.
5/24 at 5:25 p.m. Fire alarm on Hubbard Lane.
5/25 at 11:26 a.m. Outdoor fire on Jesse Road.
EMS
Topsham emergency medical services responded to 25 calls from May 18-25.
