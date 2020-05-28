Biddeford school administrators, guidance counselors, school committee members, city councilors and Mayor Alan Casavant teamed up with Biddeford’s school bus drivers on Wednesday to deliver hundreds of pre-packaged ice cream cones to students across the city.

Superintendent Jeremy Ray said he deployed 19 school buses, which were carrying 3,000 ice cream cones in coolers, for Wednesday’s ice cream run. The frozen cones were taken from the school department’s lunch program supply. School employees handed out about 2,000 ice cream cones to students, who were asked to wait at their bus stops. Ray said the treats were handed through windows to comply with the 6- foot physical distancing rule.

With the official close of school set for June 5, Ray said school officials and drivers wanted to see their students one last time before summer vacation. The school department also wanted to recognize the students for their diligence in participating in the distance learning that became necessary after the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“It was a great night for the kids and their families to be out,” Ray said. “There were a lot of smiles tonight.”

