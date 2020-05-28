Credit ratings agencies have affirmed Maine’s bond standing amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Moody’s Investor Services affirmed Maine’s Aa2 rating and Standard & Poors Global Ratings affirmed a AA rating for the state’s debt. Both agencies affirmed a stable outlook for the state, according to Maine State Treasurer Henry Beck. Both ratings are the third-highest available from their respective ratings agency and are considered “high grade.”
Reaffirmation of Maine’s standing is welcome news as the state enters a period of financial uncertainty linked to the economic downturn prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Maine raises money to fund infrastructure improvements and other state projects by issuing bonds for sale to investors.
S&P Global said state’s “active budget management and good reserve profile” will help it navigate the economic uncertainty and stresses brought on by the pandemic, the state reported.
“Seven states have seen downgrades recently, but not Maine. Bond rates have stabilized since March and yields for high-grade, 10-year bonds are near all-time lows,” Beck said in a news release. “Funding these vital projects now makes sense for the market and for Maine.”
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
Credit agencies affirm Maine’s ‘high-grade’ bond ratings amid pandemic
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Volunteers remove lead from mill clock tower
-
Local & State
Dozens of Maine nonprofits to get help serving vulnerable
-
Sports
Premier League plans June 17 restart after 100-day shutdown
-
Sports
Office of Civil Rights rules Connecticut transgender policy is a violation of Title IX
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.