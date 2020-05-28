BRUNSWICK — Dozens of organizations in Maine are receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars in grant money to serve vulnerable residents with programs that will help services such as food pantries and homeless shelters.
The money is from the John T. Gorman Foundation, which is providing $700,000 to 43 nonprofit groups. Foundation program associate Lauralee Raymond said the money will be used “quickly and effectively to help Mainers during this very difficult time.”
One of the grants is an $8,000 award to Adoptive and Foster Families of Maine, which will use it to help families with essentials such as food, heating and utilities payments.
Catholic Charities Maine will receive $25,000 to support the Cooking for Community program, which pays restaurants to cook easy-to-reheat meals that are distributed to Maine residents who face food insecurity.
