GBE honors ‘Dr. Rob’

The Gorham Business Exchange is expected to surprise Dr. Rob Lavoie with a bike parade Thursday, May 28, in honor of him being named Gorham Business Person of the Year.

“Dr. Rob is a very important person to the town of Gorham,” said Ethan Johnson of Chalmers Insurance, president of the exchange.

“In addition to owning the Chiropractic Clinic of Gorham, Dr. Rob has greatly improved the community in which we live by completely revamping the outdoor trail network and bringing a pump track for bicycle users to Gorham.”

Johnson said Lavoie is active in the business community and a past GBE board member.

Tom Poirier, Gorham community development director, said his staff has worked with Lavoie on a number of endeavors both for his business and his civic work.

“The town congratulates Rob with being named business person of the year and would like to thank him for being a part of local business owners that work and live in Gorham,” Poirier said.

Lavoie is a past president of the Gorham Conservation Commission.

A bike parade with police and fire department representatives will form at Ocean Gardens, at Main Street and Libby Avenue, at 4:45 p.m. Thursday, said Suzanne Phillips, GBE executive director. It will start off at 5 p.m. for a ride through Lavoie’s neighborhood.

The business exchange is a non-profit advocate for local businesses and the Gorham community. It can be reached at 892-5515.

McLean wins essay contest

Eighth grade student Aislyn M. McLean is the 2020 winner of the Gorham Republican Town Committee’s seventh annual Madison Prize for Written Excellence.

She was awarded a $250 scholarship.

Logan T. Vail and Moortada Beshir, also eighth graders, were runners up and each received $100.

The essay contest, open to middle school students in Gorham, drew 37 entries this year. The question was, “Is the United States a Republic or a Democracy? Explain Why Our Form of Government is Better.”

Entries were scored on knowledge, clarity of ideas and persuasiveness.

Gorham Middle School Principal Quinton Donahue hosted a Facebook Live event May 21 to announce the winners.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on May 19 that the U.S. public debt was $ 25,377,291,192,421.10.

