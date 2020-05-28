Deer not dead pig

Police said a dead pig reported on Main Street on April 29 was a deer hit the night before.

Arrests

Jacob A, Markowski, 31, of Gray Road, on April 4 on charges of kidnapping, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, criminal mischief,

obstructing report of crime and domestic violence assault, on Gray Road.

Adam M. Phillipo, 40, of Standish, on April 10 on charges of operating after habitual offender, speeding, violating condition of release, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and eluding an officer, in Standish.

Christopher L. Frank, 30, of South Portland, on April 15 on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drug, unlawful possession of methamphetamine (priors) and operating under the influence (drugs or combo), in Gorham.

Christopher P. Johnson, 36, of Scarborough, on April 16 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), in Gorham.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: