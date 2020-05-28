Brunswick-Bath nonprofits have received $40,000 in grants from the John T. Gorman Foundation to serve vulnerable residents.

The Gathering Place, a daytime drop-in center in Brunswick, received $5,000 to support an emergency overnight shelter for the homeless and housing insecure people when temperatures are dangerously low.

Brunswick-based Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program received $20,000 to provide general operating support, which will will help sustain eight food programs and enable the rescue of an additional 100,000 pounds of food from new suppliers.

Midcoast Community Alliance of Bath received $10,000 to support outreach services for at-risk, homeless and/or unaccompanied youth in Sagadahoc County, Brunswick and Harpswell.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: