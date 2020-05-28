Sanford police are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed a 27-year-old man.

Police say Christopher Wright was along on his Harley Davidson motorcycle when he crashed at 9:55 p.m. Wednesday on the 300 block of Main Street in Springvale. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not say where Wright is from.

The cause of the crash in under investigation.

