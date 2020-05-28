Sanford police are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed a 27-year-old man.
Police say Christopher Wright was along on his Harley Davidson motorcycle when he crashed at 9:55 p.m. Wednesday on the 300 block of Main Street in Springvale. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police did not say where Wright is from.
The cause of the crash in under investigation.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
Limerick woman killed in single-car crash
-
Local & State
Sanford police investigate fatal motorcycle crash
-
Nation & World
The Latest: ICE says it is transferring detainees without testing, contributing to asymptomatic spread
-
Business
CVS to launch COVID-19 testing at 4 Maine pharmacies Friday
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Inspiring young people, 130 years apart