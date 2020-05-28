Arrests

5/22 at 12:05 p.m. Regina E. Davis, 47, of Lewiston, was arrested on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Shawn Anastasoff on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, violating conditions of release and illegal possession of a scheduled drug or drugs.

5/22 at 6:12 p.m. Hannah C. Mathewson, 36, of Portland, was arrested on Payne Road by Officer Holly Thompson on charges of driving after suspension with priors, four counts of violating conditions of release and two warrants.

5/23 at 6:17 p.m. Yusuf Ahmed Jama, 20, of Boston, Massachusetts, was arrested on the corner of U.S. Route 1 and Church Street by Officer Aaron Erickson on charges of operating without a license and three counts of violating conditions of release.

5/23 at 8:06 p.m. Joshua M. Binette, 31, of Biddeford, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Aaron Erickson on a warrant.

Summonses

5/18 at 4:15 p.m. A 14-year-old girl, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Det. Garrett Strout on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

5/22 at 10:45 p.m. Robert A. Wiggan, 34, of South Portland, was issued a summons at U.S. Route 1 and Church Street by Officer Benjamin Landry on a charge of criminal speed.

5/23 at 11:50 a.m. Daniel J. Harmon, 54, of Windham, was issued a summons at Gorham and Payne roads by Officer Breagh MacCaulay on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

5/23 at 2:16 p.m. Daniel J. Harmon, 54, of Bridgton, was issued a summons at Gorham and Payne roads by Det. Robert Pellerin on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

5/24 at 4:49 p.m. Wilson Chogllo Guaman, 21, of Portland, was issued a summons on the corner of Payne and Mussey roads by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating without a license.

Fire calls

5/18 at 8:20 a.m. Smoke detector alarm on Cedarbrook Drive.

5/18 at 12:28 p.m. Fire alarm on Spurwink Road.

5/18 at 12:36 p.m. Assist Gorham.

5/18 at 12:53 p.m. Smoke detector alarm on County Road.

5/18 at 6:53 p.m. Fire alarm on Laurel Ridge Road.

5/18 at 7:45 p.m. Fire alarm on Pine Oak Drive.

5/18 at 8:38 p.m. Assist Biddeford.

5/18 at 11:09 p.m. Fire alarm on Jocelyn Road.

5/19 at 1:04 p.m. Assist Gorham.

5/19 at 4:52 p.m. Low hanging wire at Payne Road and U.S. Route 1.

5/19 at 5:50 p.m. Fire alarm on Ole Musket Road.

5/20 at 9:40 a.m. Fire alarm on Winslow Homer Road.

5/20 at 10:08 a.m. Fire alarm on Atlantic Drive.

5/20 at 4:23 p.m. Fire alarm on Theresa Masse Lane.

5/21 at 8:35 a.m. Fire alarm on Mussey Road.

5/21 at 2:08 pm. Mulch fire on U.S. Route 1.

5/21 at 4:07 p.m. Fire alarm on Payne Road.

5/21 at 5:49 p.m. Smoke alarm problem on Broadturn Road.

5/22 at 6:43 a.m. Odor investigation on Gallery Boulevard.

5/22 at 9:58 a.m. Odor investigation at Black Point Road and U.S. Route 1.

5/22 at 4:19 p.m. Assist South Portland.

5/22 at 5:04 p.m. Assist South Portland.

5/22 at 7:38 p.m. Odor investigation on Two Rod Road.

5/23 at 6:35 a.m. Fire alarm on Gorham Road.

5/23 at 9:23 a.m. Fire alarm on Gorham Road.

5/23 at 9:06 p.m. Fire alarm problem on Gorham Road.

5/24 at 5:37 a.m. Fire alarm on Payne Road.

5/24 at 2:24 p.m. Fire alarm on U.S. Route 1.

5/24 at 2:47 p.m. Marine water rescue on Ferry Road.

5/24 at 5:01 p.m. Odor investigation on Pleasant Avenue.

5/24 at 8:45 p.m. Assist Gorham.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 46 calls from May 18-24.

