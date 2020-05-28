Arrests/Summonses:

Arrests and summonses were not available before The Forecaster’s deadline.

Fire calls:

5/19 at 9:48 a.m. False fire alarm on Ridgeland Avenue.

5/20 at 11:53 a.m. Power line down on Pleasant Avenue.

5/20 at 12:07 p.m. False fire alarm on Ocean Street.

5/20 at 12:24 p.m. Station coverage on Congress Street.

5/20 at 1:42 p.m. Telephone/cable wire down on Grandview Avenue.

5/20 at 1:58 p.m. Medical alert alarm on Atlantic (Avenue, Place or Street not given).

5/20 at 4:38 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Briarwood (Road or Lane not given).

5/20 at 4:43 p.m. Mulch fire on Philbrook Avenue.

5/21 at 3:07 a.m. Overheated motor on Rhode Island Avenue.

5/21 at 6:05 a.m. False fire alarm on Cushing Court.

5/21 at 8:45 a.m. False fire alarm on Ocean Street.

5/21 at 8:54 a.m. Passenger vehicle fire on Casco Bay Bridge.

5/21 at 1:20 p.m. False fire alarm on Highland Avenue.

5/21 at 2:51 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Main Street.

5/21 at 8:40 p.m. False fire alarm on Walnut Street.

5/22 at 6:53 a.m. False fire alarm on South Kelsey Street.

5/22 at 5:56 p.m. Service call on Broadway.

5/22 at 9:49 p.m. Assist police on Highland Avenue.

5/23 at 9:28 a.m. Mulch fire on Western Avenue.

5/23 at 11:09 a.m. Brush fire on Main Street.

5/24 at 3:30 a.m. False fire alarm on Sable Oaks Drive.

5/24 at 1:44 p.m. Mulch fire on Westbrook Street.

5/24 at 5:34 a.m. False fire alarm on Running Hill Road.

5/25 at 2:17 a.m. False fire alarm on Broadway.

5/25 at 2:18 a.m. False fire alarm on E Street.

5/25 at 2:34 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Preble Street.

5/25 at 4:20 a.m. False fire alarm on Cottage Road.

5/25 at 4:45 a.m. False fire alarm on Ocean Street.

EMS:

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 53 calls May 19 to 25.

