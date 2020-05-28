Arrests

John F. Derosier, 51, of Arundel, on May 18 on a charge of OUI (alcohol), on Warren Avenue.

Ibraheem A. Al Tekreeti, 22, of Rhode Island, on May 21 on a charge of operating vehicle without a license, failure to give correct name, address or date of birth and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, on Larrabee Road.

Ahmed Ali Hadi Al-Jameel, 18, of Teri Circle, on May 22 on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked, violating condition of release and criminal mischief, on Brackett Street.

Taelor C. Cole, 21, of Gorham, on May 24 on a charge of OUI (alcohol) and violating condition of release, on Rochester Street.

Summonses

Brian L. Broad, 46, of Main Street, on May 18 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Hannaford Drive.

Stephanie M. Huffman, 38, of Portland, on May 20 on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, on Warren Avenue.

Christopher M. Ciprian, 36, of Portland, on May 22 on a charge of violating condition of release, on King Street.

Anna Collins, 20, of Gorham, on May 23 on a charge of violating condition of release, on William B. Clarke Drive.

Jacob R. Rich, 25, of Biddeford, on May 23 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer with priors and violating condition of release, on Hannaford Drive.

Natasha Trynor, 26, of Webb Street, on May 23 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Hannaford Drive.

Timothy L. Bola, 25, of Portland, on May 23 on a charge of operating with suspended registration, on Spring Street.

Curtis Everette Thurston, 18, of South Portland, on May 24 on a charge of operating with suspended registration.

