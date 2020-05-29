“There is nothing like living in a quality, antique home,” the current owner of this 1835 Colonial said as he talked through the renovations, reinforcements and really wonderful time he and his partner have had living there. A builder for decades, rehabbing homes like this is a passion and professional skill for him.

The cosmetic updates and restorations are truly magnificent. Please make sure you go online to see more photos of this home. The central, three-floor spiral staircase with period wallpaper is a sight to behold. Wood paneling in the restored carriage house mesmerizes. Slab marble tiles in the second-floor bathroom cool and calm while refinished floors throughout gleam and glow.

Highlights Spread out: Five beds, two-and-a-half baths across three floors, garage capacity for six cars and over 4,000 SF of living space on an almost-half-acre plot

Lovely Gardiner is ideally located, putting residents equidistant from the state’s unique mountains, shoreline and other cities and towns

Home highlights include an expansive updated kitchen, gorgeous carriage house den, three-season sun porch and major updates to structure

The kitchen needs its own paragraph: enjoy new appliances, including a downdraft, gas stove and farmhouse sink with ample copper counter space, accented with salvaged beams and exposed brick. The huge pantry has antique, glass pane cabinets.

As in any home, it’s the things one can’t see that are vital. Down in the basement, there’s new spray foam insulation, fully re-supported floor joints and columns and a fresh concrete slab for the four-car garage. New ceiling beams were installed to straighten floors on the second floor and of course, there’s new wiring, fixtures and plumbing throughout.

The almost-half-acre plot is a short walk downtown, where you can enjoy village shops and pubs in lovely Gardiner, which is conveniently located in central Maine, putting residents close to the state’s perfect mix of mountains and ocean.

75 Brunswick Ave. is listed at $264,900 by Christina Alves for Laflin & Wolfington Realty. Please contact her at 207-217-1163 or [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous