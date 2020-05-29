Bulky waste OK

The Gray Transfer and Recycling Center, 15 Seagull Drive, will begin accepting bulky waste and demolition and construction debris (sheetrock, plaster, wood waste, vinyl siding, shingles, carpeting) on Wednesday, June 3. It will accept furniture and mattresses beginning Saturday, June 6. Anyone conducting a transaction must wear a face covering, and checks are preferable to cash.

Collection bins for household recyclable materials are outside under the overhang as an added safety measure during this time. Staff will continue to practice social distancing and transactions will not yet be taken. All patrons should practice safe social distancing, avoid crowding drop off areas and exit promptly after dropping off materials.

Library update

The Gray Public Library is open for lending to current patrons only from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.

All patrons, including children over age 2, must wear a mask to enter the building. Enter only through the elevator entrance at the parking lot level.

For now, the library is not offering copying, faxing or scanning services, and the computers are not available for patron use.

Curbside service is available by calling the library at 657-4110, request items via the online catalog or by email at [email protected]

The outside book drop is now open. Items to be returned should not be brought into the library because returned items need to be quarantined for safety. No book donations are being accepted in the book drop at this time.

