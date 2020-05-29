Grayson Lookner is running in the Democratic primary in Maine House District 37.

Over the last five years, I have come to know Lookner as a bright, conscientious and hardworking young man. His contributions to the Maine Beacon and Free Press stand in testament to his intelligence and deep commitment to social justice and democracy.

We need young people like Lookner in Augusta fighting to address the serious issues Mainers face today: escalating housing costs, rising cost of health care, funding our schools and municipalities, the influence of big money in government and climate change.

If elected, Lookner would be a true representative for the people of Maine. I will be voting for him July 14, and if you are a voter in District 37, I hope you will, too.

Cynthia Grier

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: