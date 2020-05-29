LISBON — Firefighters are battling a brush fire this afternoon in Lisbon at Main Street (Route 125) and Gould Road.

The entire area has been closed to traffic, according to Lisbon’s communications center. As of 4:45 p.m., road closures had been set up at the Main Street and Gould Road intersection as well as at Summer Street and Edgecomb Road and at Wing Street and Main Street intersections.

Firefighters from neighboring towns including Topsham, Durham and Brunswick were called shortly before 4 p.m.

