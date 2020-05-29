LISBON — Firefighters are battling a brush fire this afternoon in the area of Main Street (Route 125) and Gould Road.
Firefighters from neighboring towns including Topsham, Durham and Brunswick were called shortly before 4 p.m.
As of 4 p.m. no road closures or detours were in place, according to Lisbon’s communications center.
This story will be updated.
