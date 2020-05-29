Collections of Maine Historical Society. Order a copy VintageMaineImages.com, item #4157

Three brothers and a cousin, fishermen on Richmond Island, Cape Elizabeth. From left are Maurice Jordan, George Steve Jordan, John Jordan (cousin) and Walter Jordan.

In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, The Forecaster is featuring historical photos and artifacts from our communities’ past 200 years. This feature can be found in print and online every other week.

