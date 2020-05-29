Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced Friday that the Patriots, Red Sox, Celtics, Bruins and Revolution can begin reopening their practice facilities June 6 with safety precautions in place.

“We’ve also had very positive conversations with our sports teams, the Celtics, the Bruins, the Patriots, the Red Sox and the Revolution,” Baker said Friday. “And this order will also allow professional sports teams to begin practicing at their facilities in compliance with the health and safety rules that all the leagues are developing. Facilities are still closed to the public at this time.

“I know we still aren’t to the point where we’ll have our pro sports teams back playing anything yet. The leagues are obviously working hard to host games again. And I think we all hope at some point opening practice facilities will help make that happen a little sooner. There’s just so many times you can actually watch the Patriots beat the Falcons, or the Celtics beat the Lakers, or the Bruins beat the Canucks, or the Red Sox beat the Yankees or the Cardinals or the Angels. At some point, it has got to be live.

“And I think for all of us, live sports, and especially pro sports, will be a great thing to see again because not only will it be a significant milestone for those of us who are fans, but it will also send a big signal that we’ve continued to do all the things that we need to do to contain and control the virus and keep it in check.”

The NBA, MLB and NHL all in negotiations with their players to restart their respective seasons.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo already encouraged New York sports teams to begin training camps again and play without fans in stadiums.

The NBA is exploring ways to return, including a 16-team playoff, and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman revealed a plan to host a 24-team playoff in two cities, potentially at the beginning of July. Discussions between MLB and the players union have stalled.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: