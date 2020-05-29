I didn’t learn to drive until I was 33 years old and had eight children ranging in age from 15 to 1. We had moved to Route 1 in Saco. It was difficult for the two in high school to get to school functions and for all of us to get to doctor and dentist appointments, piano lessons etc. Finding someone to drive us was not easy and, at times, I had to call a taxi.

I finally decided I needed to bite the bullet and learn to drive. My husband had tried over the years to teach me but that did not work out. He kept telling me I was too nervous to drive. I heard about a woman in town, Mrs. Deasey, who gave driving lessons. I signed up with her. She was a good teacher. I am eighty-five now and I can still hear her instructing me in certain situations. I did get my license much to my husband’s surprise.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Patricia A. Bedell is a resident of Saco.

I must say I was nervous at first. Children talking and even having the radio on was a no no for the first year or so of driving. I didn’t leave Biddeford and Saco for a while but finally ventured into Portland and beyond.

Being able to drive did give me a sense of freedom and enabled me to take a job a little later in life. There are many things in life I am thankful for and one of them is Mrs. Deasey, who taught me to drive.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: