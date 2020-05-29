The Portland police chief and leaders of two labor unions representing officers say they are disturbed by the death of a Minneapolis man who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes while he was handcuffed and face-down on the ground, and that such practices are prohibited in Portland.

But the local police leaders — who collectively have decades of policing experience — did not say in the written statement released Friday whether they believe the officer who knelt on George Floyd’s neck as he begged for air and slowly lost consciousness should face criminal prosecution.

Police chiefs around the country have called the death a murder and say the Minneapolis district attorney should prosecute the officer immediately.

Floyd, 46, was detained Monday by Minneapolis police because he matched the description of someone who tried to pay with a counterfeit bill at a convenience store. A bystander’s disturbing video shows Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, kneeling on Floyd’s neck, even as Floyd begs for air and slowly stops talking and moving, the Associated Press reported.

Protests and violence have erupted in Minneapolis for two consecutive nights, and unrest has spread to neighboring St. Paul. Minnesota’s governor on Friday summoned the state’s National Guard to respond.

“As human beings and law enforcement professionals, we are saddened and deeply disturbed by the recent and tragic police-involved fatality in Minneapolis, MN, and the negative impacts such incidents have not only upon the trust of our profession, but within our broader communities as well,” the chief and union leaders wrote in the letter. It was signed by Chief Frank Clark, along with Officer Les Smith and Sgt. Eric Nevins, who lead the patrol and supervisors’s unions, respectively.

“Our hearts go out to George Floyd’s family and friends, and we, like many, are awaiting answers and justice,” the police leaders wrote.

“You should know that the Portland Police Department has policies and strategies in place in order to prevent such a tragedy from happening here,” the letter said. “Our policies and training prohibit neck type restraints. They also call for our officers’ use of force to be in response to an actual or imminent threat. Our ongoing training, whether in de-escalation, defensive tactics, use of force decision making, or implicit bias is aimed at allowing our officers to protect you, the public, and themselves, in a competent, disciplined and professional manner. ”

The letter did not include a copy of the department’s use-of-force policy, and a request for a copy was being processed Friday by the Portland Police legal counsel.

Other chiefs of police around the country this week said the citizen’s video of Floyd’s arrest is sufficient evidence to bring charges.

“There is no need to see more video,” Chattanooga, Tennesse, Police Chief David Roddy tweeted Wednesday, according to the Associated Press. “There is no need to wait to see how ‘it plays out.’ There is no need to put a knee on someone’s neck for NINE minutes. There IS a need to DO something. If you wear a badge and you don’t have an issue with this … turn it in.”

San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia dismissed one of the often-used responses when local police leaders are asked to respond to events that happened in other cities or states.

“Not going hide behind ‘not being there,’” Garcia tweeted, according to the Associated Press. “I’d be one of the first to condemn anyone had I seen similar happen to one of my brother/ sister officers. What I saw happen to George Floyd disturbed me and is not consistent with the goal of our mission. The act of one, impacts us all.”

It was a sentiment paralleled by Polk County, Georgia Sheriff Johnny Moats, who wrote on Facebook that his officers would “never treat anyone like that as long as I’m sheriff,” the Associated Press reported.

“This kind of brutality is terrible and it needs to stop,” Moats wrote. “All officers involved need to be arrested and charged immediately.”

Across the country, each police department crafts its own policies when it comes to the use of force.

Other than case-law handed down from the United States Supreme Court, there is no national, unifying standard for what constitutes a reasonable use of force. While Portland Police say their policy prohibits the use of neck restraints, the Minneapolis Police department’s use of force policy includes neck restraints as a permissible practice, including restraint tactics designed to render a person unconscious if they are aggressively resisting arrest.

The Minneapolis police prohibits such restraints on people who are passively resisting arrest, which is defined as actions that defy police orders but also do not take active steps to defeat police commands.

This story will be updated.

Related Headlines Minneapolis police station set on fire in violent protest over black man’s death

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: