TURNER — An 18-year-old local woman was killed, and two males were injured after the car in which they were riding struck a utility pole and rolled over, authorities said.

Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy William Gagne said that a deputy from his office had been parked on Route 4 when a 2006 Gold 4-door Honda Accord passed at about 2:50 a.m. at a high rate of speed, passing other vehicles.

The deputy attempted to catch up with the car with lights and siren, but it failed to pull over. The car continued southbound on Route 4 and nearly struck a Maine State Police Trooper’s vehicle, which was traveling northbound, according to Gagne.

Before the deputy or trooper could catch the speeding car, its driver lost control by North Shore Drive and the car went off the east side of the roadway, striking and breaking a utility pole, then rolled over.

The 18-year-old female passenger, who was identified as Julie Beaucage, died at the scene from injuries she sustained in the crash. The driver, who was identified as Spencer Dowd, 19, of Auburn and passenger, Keegan Pelletier, 19, of Auburn, were trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extricated by Turner Fire Department, Gagne said.

They were taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

Route 4 from Route 117 to Route 219 was closed to traffic due to downed power lines and for accident reconstruction. Assisting at the scene were the Maine State Police, Lewiston Police Department, Turner Fire – Rescue, Auburn Fire Department, and LifeFlight.

The crash remains under investigation at this time, Gagne wrote.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: