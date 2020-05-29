DURHAM, N.H. — The following Scarborough students graduated from the University of New Hampshire in Durham Saturday, May 16, during a virtual celebration. Students who received the honor of summa cum laude graduated with a GPA of 3.85-4.0; students who received the honor of magna cum laude graduated with a GPA of 3.65-3.84; and students who received the honor of cum laude graduated with a GPA of 3.50-3.64. Students are only graduated after the Registrar’s Office has certified that all degree requirements have been successfully completed. A traditional, in-person commencement ceremony will be scheduled at a future date yet to be determined.

Mikaela Coombs graduated with a MS degree in Communication Sci & Disorders.

Sean Bowers graduated with a BA degree in Communication.

Juliet Karam graduated with a BA degree in Communication.

Taylor Marinko graduated Cum Laude with a BS degree in Genetics.

Elizabeth Shell graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BS degree in Nutr:Dietetics.

Andrew Simons graduated with a BA degree in Cmn:Media Practices.

Devin Borchard graduated with a BSCENG degree in Computer Engineering.

The University of New Hampshire, founded in 1866, is a world-class public research university with the feel of a New England liberal arts college. A land, sea, and space-grant university, UNH is the state’s flagship public institution, enrolling 13,000 undergraduate and 2,500 graduate students.

