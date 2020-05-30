BOSTON — A massive fire broke out in South Boston early Saturday, tearing through seven residential buildings and leaving five firefighters injured.
The seven-alarm fire started around 3:30 a.m., the Boston Fire Department said. Around 40 people have been displaced by the blaze. The firefighters were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Damage was estimated at $10 million, Boston25news.com reported. At least five buildings appeared to be a total loss, said Boston Fire Department Commissioner Jack Dempsey.
The Red Cross was helping the displaced residents.
