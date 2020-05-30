SOCCER

There have been no positive results from the English Premier League’s latest round of COVID-19 testing.

The league says a total of 1,130 players and club personnel were tested in the fourth round of screening, with the all-clear raising confidence around the planned resumption on June 17.

The Premier League was given government approval on Saturday to press ahead with its June 17 restart, although players will have to stay apart during goal celebrations and disputes to maintain social distancing.

GERMANY: Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Bayern Munich took a step closer to an eighth straight Bundesliga title with a 5-0 demolition of Fortuna Dusseldorf.

With five games remaining, Bayern moved into a 10-point lead over Borussia Dortmund, which plays at Paderborn on Sunday.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Pro Football Hall of Famer Floyd Little, who starred for the Denver Broncos, has been diagnosed with cancer, according to a former Syracuse University teammate who has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for treatment costs.

Pat Killorin, a center for Syracuse in the mid-1960s, created the fundraiser last Sunday.

“Floyd was recently diagnosed with a treatable but aggressive form of cancer. No doubt it will be the toughest fight of his life,” Killorin wrote on the Friends of Floyd page.

Little, a three-time All-American at Syracuse from 1964-66, spent his entire nine-year NFL career with the Broncos and rushed for 6,323 yards and 43 touchdowns.

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2010.

• Roosevelt Taylor, a star safety on the Chicago Bears’ 1963 NFL championship team, has died. He was 82.

The team said he died Friday but did not provide details.

An All-Pro in 1963 and a two-time Pro Bowl selection, Taylor played his first nine NFL seasons with Chicago, from 1961-69, appearing in every game. He led the league in interceptions in 1963 with nine, and finished with 32 career interceptions. He also played for San Francisco and Washington.

TRACK AND FIELD

OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST DIES: Bobby Joe Morrow, the Texas sprinter who won three gold medals in the 1956 Melbourne Olympics while a student at Abilene Christian University, died Saturday. He was 84.

Morrow’s family said he died of natural causes at home in San Benito, Texas.

Morrow won the 100 and 200 meters, matching the world record of 20.6 seconds in the 200, and anchored the U.S. 400 relay team to a world record.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: The Austrian Health Ministry has approved safety conditions for Austria to host two races in July.

The first 10 races of the season have either been postponed or canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, but F1 could finally return with back-to-back races at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg on July 5 and 12.

COLLEGES

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Florida point guard Andrew Nembhard is removing his name from the NBA draft, but plans to transfer to another school.

As a sophomore, Nembhard averaged 11.2 points, 5.6 assists and 3.0 rebounds. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

