Saturday was opening day for Red’s Eats in Wiscasset, a quintessential dining experience for the lobster connoisseur.

Customers stood 6 feet apart in a line that wrapped around the block. The seafood shack added an extra customer counter to assist social distancing, said Debbie Gagnon, one of the owners. All workers have their temperature taken and are wearing masks and gloves.

